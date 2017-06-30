ONE Championship 56 Results: Aung La N Sang Makes History, Tops Vitaly Bigdash

Aung La N Sang made history Friday at ONE Championship: Light of a Nation, winning the middleweight title with a victory over Vitaly Bigdash.

The main event from the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon was a rematch of a bout from this past January. Bigdash retained the title at that time via decision, but ONE officials ordered an immediate rematch.

N Sang improved to 20-10 overall in his career with the win, including a 6-1 mark with ONE. The defeat was the first in 10 pro fights for Bigdash.

The loss for Bigdash could be hurtful on two fronts. First, he drops the ONE title, but he also likely loses out on a potential champion vs. champion match with welterweight titleholder Ben Askren, who called him out after his most recent win.

Tha Pyay Nyo had the quickest win of the night, knocking out Htet Aung Oo in just 16 seconds. Mei Yamaguchi earned a second round submission victory over Jenny Huang in another featured fight.

Results are below:

• Aung La N Sang def. Vitaly Bigdash via unanimous decision to become the new ONE middleweight champion

• Saw Min Min def. Shwe Kyaung Tahr via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:43 of Round 1

• Mei Yamaguchi def. Jenny Huang via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:00 of Round 2

• Bruno Pucci def. Jimmy Yabo via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1

• Tha Pyay Nyo def. Htet Aung Oo via KO (strike) at :16 of Round 1

• Kevin Chung def. Zhong Qingya via TKO (strikes) at 3:37 of Round 2