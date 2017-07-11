ONE Championship 59: Marat Gafurov Defends Title vs. Martin Nguyen

ONE featherweight champion Marat Gafurov will put both his title and his unbeaten record on the line this August against Martin Nguyen.

Officials announced the bout as the headline act for ONE Championship 59: Quest for Greatness on August 18 from the Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The card will stream live online via internet pay-per-view in North America.

Gafurov, a 32-year-old Russian with a perfect 15-0 record, won the title two years ago when he submitted Narantungalag Jadambaa. Of his 15 career wins, 11 have been via submission, including a title defense vs. Kazunori Yokota.

Nguyen, four years younger, is 8-1 and on a four-fight win streak. His only career loss came in 2015 to Gafurov, when he stepped in on short notice and was submitted in just 41 seconds.

The co-main event for the card will see Ev Ting take on Nobutatsu Suzuki. Other announced bouts include Kevin Belingon vs. Reece McLaren, May Ooi vs. Ann Osman and Christian Lee vs. Keanu Subba.

Below is the complete lineup:

• Marat Gafurov vs. Martin Nguyen for Gafurov’s ONE featherweight title

• Nobutatsu Suzuki vs. Ev Ting

• Sherif Mohamed vs. Agilan Thani

• Kevin Belingon vs. Reece McLaren

• Riku Shibuya vs. Gianni Subba

• May Ooi vs. Ann Osman

• Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Robin Catalan

• Christian Lee vs. Keanu Subba

• Edward Kelly vs. Emilio Urrutia

• Rene Catalan vs. Bu Huo You Ga