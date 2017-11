ONE Championship 65: Ben Askren Stops Shinya Aoki in Retirement Fight

Ben Askren has wrapped up his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a quick finish.

Earlier today (Nov. 24), Askren put his ONE Championship welterweight title on the line. His final challenger was Shinya Aoki. Askren earned a first-round TKO victory to retain the gold. This was his retirement fight.

You can check out the result of the ONE Championship 65 results below:

Main Card

Ben Askren def. Shinya Aoki via TKO – R1, 0:57

Amir Khan def. Adrian Pang via unanimous decision

Leandro Issa def. Dae Hwan Kim via unanimous decision

May Ooi def. Vy Srey Khouch via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 3:58

Ahmed Mujtaba def. Li Kai Wen via first-round disqualification (illegal strikes)

Tiffany Teo def. Puja Tomar via submission (armbar) – R1, 4:07

Mei Yamaguchi def. Gina Iniong via unanimous decision

Prelims

Arnaud Lepont def. Richard Corminal via submission (arm-triangle choke) – R1, 3:16

Muhammad Aiman def. Yang Fei via unanimous decision

Miao Li Tao def. Sim Bunsrun via TKO – R1, 1:49