ONE Championship 66: Title-Eliminator Set as Main Event

Shannon Wiratchai and Rasul Yakhyaev will headline ONE Championship 66 this December, with the winner challenging for the lightweight title.

Wiratchai (8-1) has won six straight fights since signing with ONE, including a 29-second finish of Rajinder Singh Meena.

Yakhyaev (10-6) has lost his last three and will be fighting for ONE for the first time since 2015.

Also announced for the card were Rika Ishige, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Kritsada Kongsrichai and Sagetdao Petpayathai.

ONE Championship 66: Warriors of the World takes place December 9 from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will stream live on North American via online pay-per-view.