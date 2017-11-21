ONE Championship Adds Yoshitaka Naito-Alex Silva Title-Fight

Yoshitaka Naito will defend his ONE strawweight title this December, taking on Alex Silva.

Naito (12-0) scored a submission victory over Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke back in 2016 to win the title. He followed it up with another submission win vs. Joshua Pacio.

“Having this belt means I am a master of my craft,” Naito said. “It hasn’t been easy. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but I am prepared to do whatever it takes. Alex Silva is a worthy challenger and an amazing competitor. I look forward to testing my skills against him.”

Silva (6-1) is riding a five-fight victory streak, winning all five by submission.

“I’m competing for the ONE strawweight world championship,” Silva said. “(I) have a chance to be known as the best strawweight in the world. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

ONE: Warriors of the World takes place December 9 and also features Shannon Wiratchai vs. Rasul Yakhyaev.