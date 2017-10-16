ONE Championship Announces Signing of Grappling Sensation Garry Tonon

Garry Tonon has agreed to a multi-fight deal with the Asia-based ONE Championship promotion.

Tonon competed once before for ONE, earning a submission victory in a grappling match with former lightweight champion Shinya Aoki. He is expected to fight in the welterweight division.

The 26-year-old holds a black belt and has won several IBJJF no-gi world championships during his time on the mats. He is also a former Eddie Bravo Invitational winner and has claimed IBJJF World and Pan American titles.

“I am thrilled to be able to finally announce my arrival in ONE Championship,” Tonon said in a press release. “It is the natural evolution in my career as a grappler. I have achieved all that I have set out to do in the world of jiu-jitsu, and now I am ready to take on a new challenge. I am excited to begin my ONE Championship career, and proud to showcase my skills on the biggest global stage of competition.”

Tonon is training at the moment with Georges St-Pierre ahead of GSP’s return next month vs. Michael Bisping.