ONE Championship: Ben Askren Remains Unbeaten, Submits Agilan Thani

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Ben Askren
Image Credit: Ben Szwediuk

Over in Singapore Friday morning, former Bellator champion Ben Askren kept his unbeaten record intact, submitting Agilan Thani in the co-main event of ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes.

Askren remains welterweight champion with his win, which was the fourth since signing with ONE after completing a run in Bellator as titleholder. The former U.S. Olympic wrestler has now submitted five of his foes and is 16-0 with a no-contest in his career.

Following the win, Askren called out Vitaly Bigdash for a bout in August, calling him a “chicken” for pulling out of a previously planned fight. Bigdash is the current ONE middleweight champion.

Renowned Twitter MMA newshound FrontRowBrian has become friends with Askren and traveled to Singapore for the event, snapping two pictures of the finish and posting them on social media:

Latest MMA News

Ben Askren

ONE Championship: Ben Askren Remains Unbeaten, Submits Agilan Thani

0
Over in Singapore Friday morning, former Bellator champion Ben Askren kept his unbeaten record intact, submitting Agilan Thani in the co-main event of ONE...
video

UFC 213: Jordan Mein’s Career Resurgence Continues vs. Belal Muhammad

0
Jordan Mein's post-retirement run inside the Octagon continues this July, as the 40-fight veteran takes on Belal Muhammad at UFC 213. Mein (29-11) has gone...
video

First Fight Signed for UFC 216 Between Gavin Tucker, Rick Glenn

0
The UFC's debut in Edmonton has an official bout, as Gavin Tucker welcomes Rick Glenn to Canada at UFC 216. Tucker (10-0) scored an upset...
Conor McGregor

Stephen Espinoza Wants Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather This Fall

0
If Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather throw down, the ideal timing for all parties involved would be early fall. The buzz surrounding a potential boxing...
Joaquim Silva

Joaquim Silva: ‘I Respect no One Once we Step Into The Octagon’

0
Joaquim Silva is all business when he competes. This Sunday night (May 28), Silva will do battle with Reza Madadi inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm,...
Conor McGregor

Dana White Claims Conor McGregor Called Tony Ferguson a Bum Who Doesn’t Deserve a...

0
If Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is to be believed, Conor McGregor blasted Tony Ferguson via text. Ferguson hasn't been shy in expressing...
Valerie Letourneau

Valerie Letourneau: ‘I Cannot be Mad at The UFC For Doing The Right Thing’

0
Valerie Letourneau is happy that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has finally added a women's flyweight division. Letourneau is now a member of the Bellator...

Oscar De La Hoya: Boxing Won’t Recover From McGregor vs. Mayweather

0
Plenty of people are excited for the possibility that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather could fight inside the boxing ring - Oscar De La...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway Wonders if Conor McGregor Will Return After Mayweather Fight

0
With UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor possibly getting set to challenge Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring, interim featherweight champ Max Holloway wonders if...

Jose Aldo: Conor McGregor Turned Down a Rematch With Me

0
Jose Aldo doesn't think he'll ever get to avenge his 13-second loss to Conor McGregor. The pair met in the main event of UFC 194...
Load more