ONE Championship: Ben Askren Remains Unbeaten, Submits Agilan Thani

Over in Singapore Friday morning, former Bellator champion Ben Askren kept his unbeaten record intact, submitting Agilan Thani in the co-main event of ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes.

Askren remains welterweight champion with his win, which was the fourth since signing with ONE after completing a run in Bellator as titleholder. The former U.S. Olympic wrestler has now submitted five of his foes and is 16-0 with a no-contest in his career.

Following the win, Askren called out Vitaly Bigdash for a bout in August, calling him a “chicken” for pulling out of a previously planned fight. Bigdash is the current ONE middleweight champion.

