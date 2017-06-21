ONE Championship: Conquest of Kings to Feature Flyweight Title Fight

By
Dana Becker
-
0

ONE flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov will face interim champion Adriano Moraes when the promotion debuts in Surabaya, Indonesia on July 29 for ONE: Conquest of Kings.

The promotion confirmed their debut in the city on Wednesday. The card takes place from the GOR Kertajaya Arena, which is the capital of East Java.

“There is always a tremendous atmosphere and excitement when ONE Championship visits Indonesia, and it is a delight to finally announce our first event for fans in Surabaya,” ONE executive Chatri Sityodtong said. “We’re coming at you live and ready to showcase the world’s most authentic display of martial arts.”

Akhmetov is a perfect 23-0 in his career, which includes a win over Moraes in 2015 via split decision. Moraes claimed the interim title with a win over Tilek Batyrov.

Also announced was a Traditional Silat bout between Khamid Wichaksana and Mucharmad Fauzi, along with Toni Tauru vs. Leandro Issa and Marcin Prachnio vs. Gilberto Galvao.

