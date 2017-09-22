ONE Championship: Full 2018 Schedule Announced

ONE Championship has announced their full schedule of events for next year which will feature 24 cards kicking off on Jan. 24
With six events still yet to go down in 2017, the Asian promotion is looking forward to 2018 already:
“We are thrilled to announce our incredible 2018 calendar of events for ONE Championship,” ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated in a release. “We have 24 massive shows planned for all sports fans in Asia and will continue to showcase the absolute best in martial arts, delivered by our homegrown martial arts superheroes. 2018 is going to be an epic year of action and I can’t wait to get things started.”
You can find the full list of events below:
Jan. 20 – Jakarta, Indonesia
Jan. 26 – Manila, Philippines
Feb. 24 – Yangon, Myanmar
March 9 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
March 24 – Bangkok, Thailand
April 20 – Manila, Philippines
May 12 – Jakarta, Indonesia
May 18 – Singapore
May 26 – Shanghai, China
June 8 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
June (exact date TBD) – Beijing, China
July 27 – Manila, Philippines
July (exact date TBD) – Seoul, South Korea
Aug. 11 – Bangkok, Thailand
Aug. 18 – Shanghai, China
Sept. 15 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Sept. 22 – Jakarta, Indonesia
Sept. (exact date TBD) – Tokyo, Japan
Oct. 6 – Bangkok, Thailand
Nov. 16 – Manila, Philippines
Nov. 23 – Singapore
Dec. 8 – Jakarta, Indonesia
Dec. 15 – Shanghai, China
Dec. 22 – Bangkok, Thailand