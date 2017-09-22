ONE Championship: Full 2018 Schedule Announced

ONE Championship has announced their full schedule of events for next year which will feature 24 cards kicking off on Jan. 24

With six events still yet to go down in 2017, the Asian promotion is looking forward to 2018 already:

“We are thrilled to announce our incredible 2018 calendar of events for ONE Championship,” ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated in a release. “We have 24 massive shows planned for all sports fans in Asia and will continue to showcase the absolute best in martial arts, delivered by our homegrown martial arts superheroes. 2018 is going to be an epic year of action and I can’t wait to get things started.”

You can find the full list of events below:

Jan. 20 – Jakarta, Indonesia

Jan. 26 – Manila, Philippines

Feb. 24 – Yangon, Myanmar

March 9 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 24 – Bangkok, Thailand

April 20 – Manila, Philippines

May 12 – Jakarta, Indonesia

May 18 – Singapore

May 26 – Shanghai, China

June 8 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

June (exact date TBD) – Beijing, China

July 27 – Manila, Philippines

July (exact date TBD) – Seoul, South Korea

Aug. 11 – Bangkok, Thailand

Aug. 18 – Shanghai, China

Sept. 15 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Sept. 22 – Jakarta, Indonesia

Sept. (exact date TBD) – Tokyo, Japan

Oct. 6 – Bangkok, Thailand

Nov. 16 – Manila, Philippines

Nov. 23 – Singapore

Dec. 8 – Jakarta, Indonesia

Dec. 15 – Shanghai, China

Dec. 22 – Bangkok, Thailand