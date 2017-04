ONE Championship: Kings of Destiny Results

ONE Championship’s latest event, Kings of Destiny, unfolded Friday night (morning for those in North America) at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, the Philippines. The card featured Filipino lightweight champ Eduard Folayang defending his belt against Malaysia’s Ev Ting. Also in action, Kevin Belingon took on Toni Tauru in the co-main event bantamweight scrap, and lightweight Honorio Banario looked to extend his win streak to four against Czech Jaroslav Jartim. Banario’s last loss? The man challenging for lightweight gold later in the night, Ev Ting.

Full results for the event can be found below!

Main Card

Stefer Rahardian def. Eugene Toquero via Decision (unanimous)

Xie Bin def. Chan Rothana via submission (guillotine choke), Round 2, 1:46

Premininary Card

Gina Iniong def. Natalie Gonzales Hills via Decision (unanimous)

Michelle Nicolini def. Irina Mazepa via submission (arm-bar), Round 1, 2:11

Robin Catalan def. Jeremy Miado via Decision (split)