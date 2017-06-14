ONE Championship: Light of a Nation Event Draws Several New Fights

The upcoming ONE: Light of a Nation event set for Myanmar has added several new fights to the lineup.

Headlined by middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash defending his title vs. Aung La N Sang, the event will also feature the Myanmar Flyweight Tournament and a female bout between Jenny Huang and Mei Yamaguchi.

In the flyweight tourney, Pat Kyaw Lin Naing faces Ye Thway, while Saw Min Min meets Tun Lwin Moe in the other semifinal. Also, Shwe Kyaung Thar and Ye Yint Thway meet in an alternate fight.

Huang, a 26-year-old, is 5-1 in her career having only fallen to current ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee. Yamaguchi, eight years her elder, sports a 15-10-1 record that includes a bout with Lee for the title.

Other fights announced for the card include Bruno Pucci vs. Jimmy Yabo, Tha Pyay Nyo vs. Htet Aung Oo and Kevin Chung vs. Zhong Qing Ya.

ONE: Light of a Nation takes place June 30 from the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.