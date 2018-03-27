ONE Fighter Kritsada Kongsrichai Disqualified For ‘Illegal’ Suplex Finish

After being awarded the TKO win, this decision has now been overturned

At ONE Championship: Iron Will, Kritsada Kongsrichai shocked the crowds as he KO’d his opponent using a suplex finish. On the night Kongsrichai was awarded the KO victory, but this decision has now been overturned.

The Thai fighter finished off the preliminary portion of the One Championship: Iron Will event on Saturday in an astonishing manner. The powerful suplex left opponent Robin Catalan tapping out shortly after the manoeuvre had been executed.

What a slam TKO by Kritsada Kongsrichai ! pic.twitter.com/lArCekYA1K — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) March 24, 2018

The original decision was in favour of Kongsrichai via TKO, but ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong issued a statement via Facebook on Sunday stating that Kongsrichai executed an illegal move meaning that the decision had been overturned to a disqualification loss.

“Unfortunately, I have to be the bearer of bad news. While I am a big fan of Kritsada Kongsrichai and his incredible athleticism, the fight against Robin Catalan has now been ruled a DQ. After careful video review of the fight under multiple angles, it has been deemed that an illegal suplex was utilised. At ONE Championship, all variations of suplexes are illegal and any attempt or intent results in an automatic disqualification. Robin Catalan will now be awarded the victory and his win bonus. It will also be ruled a loss via DQ for Kritsada Kongsrichai and his official fight record. As a fellow lifelong martial artist, I fully understand that no athlete wants to win or lose under the cloud of a DQ. However, as the leader of ONE Championship, I am here to ensure that safety is the #1 priority at all times for all of our athletes.”

This decision is hugely disappointing for Kritsada Kongsrichai whose record now stands at 6-4. Chatri Sityodtong praised the ONE team of officials, referees and judges, and gave special praise to Martin Nguyen and Bibiano Fernandes for “putting on a great display of authentic martial arts in spirit and form”

