ONE Lightweight Title on Line at ‘ONE Championship 54: Kings of Destiny’

By
Dana Becker
-
0

The new ONE lightweight champion, Eduard Folayang, will make his first title defense at ONE Championship 54: Kings of Destiny against Ev Ting.

The event takes place April 21 from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. It will stream live online via pay-per-view in North America.

Folayang (17-5) scoring one of the biggest upsets of 2016 when he knocked out long-time champion Shinya Aoki in November. He is 5-1 over his last six and has also held the URCC and Martial Combat titles.

Ting (13-3) has won four in a row, highlighted by a decision over UFC veteran Kamal Shalorus earlier this year.

More bouts will be announced in the coming weeks for the card.

