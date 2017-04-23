One-Time UFC Heavyweight Champion Maurice Smith Latest HOF Inductee

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Maurice Smith, who found success in MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai, was announced as the second member of the 2017 UFC Hall of Fame class.

Smith, a one-time UFC heavyweight champion, will be inducted into the hall this July during UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Earlier, Urijah Faber was announced for the class.

Smith went just 14-14 in his MMA career, but he scored notable wins over Tank Abbott and Mark Coleman, the latter of which netted him the UFC title back in 1997. He lost the belt later that year to Randy Couture via majority decision in Japan.

video

Highlights: Brandon Moreno Stakes Claim to UFC Flyweight Title Shot

0
Brandon Moreno has positioned himself nicely in the UFC's flyweight division. After knocking down Dustin Ortiz Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 108, the youngster...
video

Highlight: Watch Mike Perry Plant Elbow on Jake Ellenberger

0
Mike Perry might not be the most well-liked individual in the UFC, but he is quickly becoming must-see-TV. Perry connected with a perfectly-timed elbow to...
video

