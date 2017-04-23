One-Time UFC Heavyweight Champion Maurice Smith Latest HOF Inductee

Maurice Smith, who found success in MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai, was announced as the second member of the 2017 UFC Hall of Fame class.

Smith, a one-time UFC heavyweight champion, will be inducted into the hall this July during UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Earlier, Urijah Faber was announced for the class.

Smith went just 14-14 in his MMA career, but he scored notable wins over Tank Abbott and Mark Coleman, the latter of which netted him the UFC title back in 1997. He lost the belt later that year to Randy Couture via majority decision in Japan.