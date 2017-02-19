Tito Ortiz Offered to Fight Fedor Emelianenko at Last Minute at Bellator 172

Ortiz had reached out to Scott Coker to offer his services to “the company” following Matt Mitrione’s pull-out prior to the main event on Saturday night.

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion had recently retired from Bellator and MMA following his submission victory over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 in January. Despite this, Ortiz was ready to step into the cage to face off against MMA heavyweight legend Emelianenko:

Time to lace them up!!!!! #Bellator172 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) February 19, 2017

Don't call it a come back I've been here for years!!!!! #Bellator172 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) February 19, 2017

Ok I got the no go! #Bellator172 sorry fans. I'm willing to sacrifice for the company! One time only @BellatorMMA — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) February 19, 2017

According to Bellator President Scott Coker, numerous fighters had offered to replace Mitrione, several of which were not even licenced to fight.

Fedor Emelianenko also stated at the Bellator 172 post-fight press conference that he was against the prospect of fighting a last minute opponent, and had agreed to cancel the bout with Bellator who allegedly felt the same way.