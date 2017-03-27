Tito Ortiz Wants Wanderlei Silva to Knock Chael Sonnen Out at Bellator 180

Tito Ortiz is still showing clear signs of a grudge against Chael Sonnen according to comments he made on Monday.

While looking at headlines such as the one above will potentially make you feel as though you are living in the mid to late 2000’s, rest assured that it is 2017.

Now that we have that out of the way… Tito Ortiz felt greatly disrespected in the run up to his Bellator 170 fight in January. Such was the bitter taste left in the mouth of the “Huntington Bad Boy”, he would like nothing more than watching Wanderlei Silva knock Sonnen out cold (via MMAJunkie):

“I hope Wanderlei (Silva) knocks him out,” Ortiz said on MMAjunkie radio when asked his pick for the fight. “That’s what I think will happen. Chael will try to go for the takedown, Wanderlei will stuff the takedown, and Wanderlei’s going to put some hands on him. I hope that’s the way it happens.”

The build up to Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz was undoubtedly more entertaining than the actual event, given the trash talk of one Mr Sonnen. “The American Gangster” on one memorable occasion took a shot at Ortiz’s former porn star wife, Jenna Jameson. Following the fight, Sonnen was a lot more diplomatic and respectful. However, the former trash talking king of the UFC did not atone for his pre-fight transgressions, according to Ortiz: