Oscar De La Hoya Favored to Beat Conor McGregor in Boxing Bout

44-year-old boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has opened as a favorite to beat Conor McGregor should both men take to the ring in 2018

The “Golden Boy” has not fought since December 2008’s loss to Manny Pacquiao, yet recently claimed that he had been ‘training in secret’ for a bout with “The Notorious”:

“You know I’m competitive,” De La Hoya said, speaking on DashRadio (h/t The Mac Life). “You know I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training. Secretly training. I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I could take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds.

“Just one more. I’m calling him out. Two rounds. That’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say.”

De La Hoya has, unsurprisingly and categorically, ruled out a fight inside the octagon:

“He’s a big Irishman,” De La Hoya said. “He’s the king. He’s the king. Hey, let’s get it straight: in the cage, he would freakin’ destroy me. He would destroy me!

“No, [we have to fight] in the ring.”

Monday’s comments followed previous props given to the Irishman by the Golden Boy Promotions CEO for his performance against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August:

“McGregor got stopped by Mayweather, that’s the bottom line. [It was] because of lack of experience. If he fights six-rounders, eight-rounders, ten-rounders and then fights contenders can he get better? Absolutely.

“Can he be a contender, be a champion? Absolutely. But, to fight at the elite level right off the bat? Yes, it’s hard and I applaud him, but it’s impossible to just try and come to the sport of boxing from another sport and try to say ‘I’m going to conquer it’.

“It’s impossible.”

What seems impossible to most is a boxing bout between the Olympic gold medallist and the UFC lightweight champion inside the ropes. While De La Hoya appears to be serious about the bout, odds recently released by Bovada (via MMA Junkie) show little hope of the two getting it on inside the squared circle:

Will Oscar De La Hoya fight in 2018?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Oscar De La Hoya fight Conor McGregor in 2018?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Conor McGregor

Oscar De La Hoya -140 (5/7)

Conor McGregor EVEN (1/1)