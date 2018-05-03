Oscar De La Hoya Looking To Start MMA Promotion

Is Oscar De La Hoya the man to bring Chuck Liddell out of retirement?!

Boxing legend, Oscar De La Hoya, has recently expressed his desire to begin an MMA management stable. De La Hoya has cited MMA legend Chuck Liddell as his first potential signing.

The two were seen leaving the Golden Boy offices in L.A when Liddell confirmed his interest in fighting again. “I’m making a comeback for sure,” Liddell told TMZ. When asked about signing Liddell, De La Hoya simply said: “we’ll see.”

De La Hoya continued “We were just discussing some business. It’s no secret that I love what MMA fighters do. I want to get into the MMA business. I want to start Golden Boy MMA.”

When asked about who he’d like to return against, Liddell responded “Tito’s always my favorite … One, he’s easy. Two, I never get tired of hitting the guy.”

Chuck Liddell, a UFC Hall of Fame inductee, last fought eight years ago at UFC 115. He was knocked out by Rich Franklin in the first round. It was the third straight knockout loss for “The Iceman.”

It’s no secret that UFC president Dana White and De La Hoya haven’t been on the same page recently. De La Hoya went from expressing interest in a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Conor McGregor, to blasting McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. White fired back by calling De La Hoya two-faced.

Does Oscar De La Hoya have a chance at running a successful MMA promotion?