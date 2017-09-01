Oscar De La Hoya on Mayweather-McGregor Tirade: ‘Just Trying to Defend my Sport’

Oscar De La Hoya has finally explained his last outburst before Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor took place.

It’s no secret that De La Hoya was strongly against the idea of a “Money Fight” between Mayweather and McGregor. The bout took place on Aug. 26. Mayweather won the bout via 10th round TKO.

Just before the fight took place, De La Hoya blasted the match-up on social media, which got Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White to question if the retired boxer and current promoter was on drugs.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” De La Hoya explained the rant:

“Just trying to defend my sport. My sport gave me everything I have. My sport allowed me to win an Olympic gold medal, to win 10 world titles in six different weight classes. I’ve been boxing since I was 4 years old. I was a little fed up by what was taking place. Obviously emotions run through my veins and I was just defending the sport that I dearly love.”