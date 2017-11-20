Oscar De La Hoya Refusing to ‘Chase’ Conor McGregor

Former boxing superstar and Olympic gold medalist Oscar De La Hoya surprised many last week by claiming that he was targeting a boxing bout with Conor McGregor

The Golden Boy Promotions CEO and boxing legend asserted that it would take him no more than ‘two rounds’ to finish “The Notorious” inside the ropes.

De La Hoya has been enjoying the role of promoter for boxing stars such as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez since retiring following a one-sided loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008. Despite being more accustomed to standing in between fighters rather than in front of them these days, “Golden Boy” claimed that he was ‘secretly training’ for a bout with McGregor.

It appears that the 1992 Olympic Gold medalist is slightly cooling off on the idea of his own red-panty night. De La Hoya claims that, while the prospect of a bout with the Irish superstar is still intriguing, McGregor’s silence on the matter is giving him no encouragement:

“All I need is two rounds – one to warm up and the other to knock McGregor out,” De La Hoya told ESPN Deportes.

“It’s something I’m very serious about, I’m very serious. Nobody knows that I’ve already had four months of training and I feel better than ever, I feel very good, and if I can fight with McGregor then that’s good. And if I don’t [fight McGregor], then nothing would happen,” De La Hoya claimed.

The ball is well and truly in McGregor’s court, according to the former multi-weight champion:

“There is nothing signed yet, there is no date. I simply told him – I challenge you … and he has not answered yet, he has not responded and I will not chase him because I don’t need anything,” De La Hoya confirmed.

The 44-year-old also spoke to FightHype about the situation and you can watch that video at the top of this page.