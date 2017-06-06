Oscar De La Hoya Responds to Dana White: ‘I Have to Take The High Road’

Oscar De La Hoya is taking the “high road,” but still isn’t thrilled with Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

The “Golden Boy” hasn’t been shy in expressing his views on a potential boxing match between “Notorious” and “Money.” He’s gone as far as to say that the sport of boxing wouldn’t recover if such a bout were made.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White fired back and said De La Hoya was being insecure about his own promotion. Speaking with ESPN, De La Hoya offered a response:

“My response is, I have to take the high road. Obviously, he says my fight sucks, I say the same thing. That fight is going to suck. It really is.”

De La Hoya went into more detail as to why a boxing match-up with McGregor and Mayweather doesn’t make sense:

“McGregor is not a boxer and he’s going up against the best boxer on the planet, in our generation, against Mayweather? And he’s 0-0 and he thinks he’s going to beat him? It’s impossible. I couldn’t beat him.”