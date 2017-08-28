Oscar De La Hoya Says Mayweather Allowed McGregor to Win Rounds

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Oscar De La Hoya
Image Credit: AP

Oscar De La Hoya won’t let go of the fact that Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor took place.

This past Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor took on Mayweather in a “Money Fight” inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. De La Hoya has strongly opposed the bout, mainly because he’s been promoting a big fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Many were surprised that McGregor was able to take some rounds from Mayweather. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” De La Hoya claimed Mayweather allowed “Notorious” to get in some shots:

“Because Mayweather let him. The first four of five rounds, he let him do that. … The punches are coming from different angles. It was a bit awkward to watch, actually.”

De La Hoya believes that Mayweather took his foot off the gas in the beginning, but that Alvarez wouldn’t have if he were fighting McGregor.

“After seeing Saturday’s fight, Canelo probably would have knocked [McGregor] out in one round or two rounds. Canelo is a knockout guy, he’s a guy who’s not gonna trick people into making a fight last longer than it should last. MMA fighters are amazing fighters and I respect them dearly and boxing fighters are boxers. That’s just the bottom line.”

