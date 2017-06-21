Oscar De La Hoya Says Timing of McGregor-Mayweather is Disrespectful

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Oscar De La Hoya
Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya still has issues with the booking of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

De La Hoya had been hard at work trying to put together a massive boxing match-up between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. The bout will go down on Sept. 16. The bout seemed to be overshadowed when McGregor vs. Mayweather was announced for Aug. 26.

Speaking with ESPN, De La Hoya said the booking of “Notorious” vs. “Money” was done with ill intentions (via MMAFighting.com):

“It was disrespectful. I would have thought that Dana White would have a little more respect with this boxing event taking place, because look, you just don’t do that. I mean, it’s like having the Super Bowl and then three weeks later the World Series takes place, the final game. It just doesn’t happen.”

He then went on to say that his main focus is promoting Alvarez vs. “GGG,” which fans have been anticipating for a couple of years now.

“Well we have the whole year to stage these types of big events. They could have maybe staged it in November or December but, look, it is what it is. We have a super fight here. We have a real fight, and that’s exactly what we’re focusing on.”

