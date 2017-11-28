Oscar De La Hoya Now ‘In Shape’ for Conor McGregor Fight [VIDEO]

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has claimed that he is ready for a bout with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor inside the ropes

The “Golden Boy”, now the 44-year-old boxing promoter and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions doubled down on his desire to bag his own lucrative bout with the Irish superstar in 2018.

De La Hoya’s initial call out of “The Notorious” while appearing as a guest on Dash Radio earlier this month was deemed a little far-fetched and even light-hearted in its nature by some:

“You know I’m competitive. You know I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training. I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I could take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds [is all that it will take].

Just one more [fight]. I’m calling him out. Two rounds. That’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say.”

De La Hoya was ambushed by TMZ Sports leaving Guns n’ Roses’ recent concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. When asked about the prospect of a fight with Conor McGregor, De La Hoya claimed:

“Do you not see me that I’m in shape?” before paraphrasing a line from “Paradise City” to further his point.