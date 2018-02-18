Oskar Piechota Finishes Tim Williams at UFC Austin (Video)

UFC Austin is rolling along and Oskar Piechota got things started with a first-round TKO victory over Tim Williams.

This was the first bout on the UFC Austin preliminaries. It aired live on UFC Fight Pass. The action took place inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. This was Piechota’s second fight under the UFC banner. Williams was making his debut for the promotion not counting his time on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as those were amateur bouts.

In the end, the “Imadlo” improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 11-0. Williams falls to 15-4. It was a clean right hand that dropped “The South Jersey Strangler” instantly. Some followup punches sealed the deal.

UFC Austin’s main card begins at 9 p.m. ET. It’ll air live on FOX Sports 1. In the main event, Donald Cerrone will do battle with Yancy Medeiros.

In the co-main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura will clash. Thiago Alves and Curtis Millender are also set to go one-on-one as well as Francisco Trinaldo and James Vick. The main card will feature six fights.

Highlights

Peep some of the highlights below:

OFF AND SWINGING IN TEXAS! 👊 @PiechotaOskar keeps his undefeated record with a TEXAS SIZED knockout. #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/0hrHLLbn2E — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2018

