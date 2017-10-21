Oskar Piechota Talks UFC Gdansk Bout With Jonathan Wilson

Oskar Piechota hopes to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut a successful one today (Oct. 21).

Piechota will take on Jonathan Wilson inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The middleweight clash will serve as UFC Fight Night 118’s main card opener. This will be Wilson’s fourth UFC bout, but Piechota’s first.

Speaking to the media, Piechota talked about how he feels going into his UFC debut (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s a great feeling that I can show my skills in front of my crowd, so I’ll try to do my best. I always try to look for his stronger side, and I try to prepare for everything.”