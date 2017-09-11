Ouch! Gilbert Melendez Still Feeling Effects of UFC 215 Battle

Keri Melendez, the fighting wife of former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez, says her husband is doing fine after taking serious damage to his leg at UFC 215 this past Saturday night.

In a fight with Jeremy Stephens, “El Nino” was left bruised and battered – but somehow went the distance.

Keri Melendez showed off the damage on social media, adding “(Gilbert Melendez) is doing A ok.”