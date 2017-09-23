Ovince Saint Preux is now the Owner of an Impressive UFC Statistic

UFC light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux picked up his second straight victory in Japan on Friday night

His opponent, Japan’s own Yushin Okami, may have displayed evident ring rust in his loss to “OSP”, but the bout will be remembered for something truly remarkable.

Having replaced Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua in the main event of UFC Fight Night 117 on just a week’s notice, the 36-year-old looked set to take the fight to his opponent. Okami shot for a takedown which was stuffed, opting to pull half-guard before attempting a guillotine choke which gave Saint Preux the opportunity to execute a Von Flue choke. Okami was done for as soon as his opponent applied pressure.

For Saint-Preux, he had successfully executed only the fifth Von Flue finish in UFC history. Quite impressively, Saint Preux is credited with three of these five. Furthermore, “OSP” bagged his second consecutive win off the back of the rare choke, subjecting Marcos Rogerio de Lima to it back in April of this year.

Ovince Saint Preux, take a bow.