Ovince Saint Preux: ‘I’ve Got to Make Sure I’m Mentally in Tune to Everything’

Ovince Saint Preux understands that the mental aspect of fighting is crucial.

A fighter can have all the skills in the world, but it may not matter if he or she isn’t mentally prepared for battle. Saint Preux says he strives to be in a good mental state during preparation and on fight night.

It paid off for him at UFC Fight Night 108 against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. “OSP” won the bout via Von Flue choke in the second round. Saint Preux explained to MMAJunkie.com why he heavily values a good mental state: