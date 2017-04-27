Ovince Saint Preux: ‘I’ve Got to Make Sure I’m Mentally in Tune to Everything’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ovince Saint Preux
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/UFC/Getty Images

Ovince Saint Preux understands that the mental aspect of fighting is crucial.

A fighter can have all the skills in the world, but it may not matter if he or she isn’t mentally prepared for battle. Saint Preux says he strives to be in a good mental state during preparation and on fight night.

It paid off for him at UFC Fight Night 108 against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. “OSP” won the bout via Von Flue choke in the second round. Saint Preux explained to MMAJunkie.com why he heavily values a good mental state:

“I’ve got to make sure I’m mentally in tune to everything. You can have all the physically attributes, but if you’re not there mentally, you’re going to break apart. … With combat sports, a lot of it has to do with mental. You get people like Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor, he gets in your head before the fight even happens. By the time the fight happens, he doesn’t worry about anything. He just breaks you down mentally, and when he breaks you down mentally, you’re going to go in there and lose the fight, because you lost your head. He did that to Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.”

