Ovince Saint Preux Makes Statement, Knocks Corey Anderson Out

UFC 217 featured some big-time prelim matches including a light heavyweight contest between Ovince Saint Preux and Corey Anderson.

Saint Preux, who scored a pair of submission victories via the Von Flue choke earlier this year, earned his first knockout since 2015 when he landed a perfect head-kick on Anderson.

The win was the third straight for OSP, as he’s also topped Yushin Okami and Marcos Rogerio de Lima since a Feburary loss to Volkan Oezdemir.

Overall, Saint Preux is now 22-10 and 10-5 inside the Octagon. Anderson sits at 9-4 and has lost his last two.