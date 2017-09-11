Ovince Saint Preux Pragmatic on Mauricio Rua Rematch

Saint Preux will take answer the challenge of Mauricio Rua in Japan at UFC Fight Night 117 having impressively dispatched the Brazilian in 2014

“OSP” is looking to bag himself a second consecutive win following his victory over Marcos Rogério de Lima in April. Prior to the rare Von Flue choke win, Saint Preux was on a three fight skid.

The 34-year-old recently spoke to MMAJunkie about his next bout and responded to questions about why he agreed to the bout:

“It’s a job, man,” Saint Preux said. “A lot of times during a job, you have to do certain things you don’t want to.”

Saint Preux’s opportunity brings with it a chance to build up a fan base in Japan, according to the former interim championship challenger:

“The fan base in Japan is ridiculous,” he said. “So I’m creating a fanbase in Japan. It’s like a short-term loss for a short-term gain.”

And as for the rematch against Rua, Saint Preux is promising a different opponent to last time:

“My style changes pretty much every fight,” he said. “The way I’ve been feeling lately, I’ve been feeling pretty ridiculous. I wouldn’t want to face me.”