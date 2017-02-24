Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima Added to UFC Nashville

Ovince Saint Preux is fighting in his home away from home.

The University of Tennessee graduate has been booked to face Marcos Rogerio de Lima inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) made the announcement today (Feb. 24).

The light heavyweight match-up will be part of UFC Fight Night 108. Saint Preux is on a three-fight skid. He has lost to former pound-for-pound king Jon Jones, Jimi Manuwa, and Volkan Oezdemir. “OSP” hasn’t nabbed a win since Feb. 2016 against Rafael Cavalcante.

Perhaps having the Tennessee crowd on his side will turn things around for Saint Preux.

Rogerio de Lima is looking to play the role of spoiler. “Pezao” has gone 2-2 in his last four outings. His last bout was a first-round TKO victory over Jeremy Kimball at a UFC on FOX event in Denver. It was a much needed win for the Brazilian, as he was quickly submitted by Gadzhimurad Antigulov in Sao Paulo back in Nov. 2016.

UFC Fight Night 108 is set to be headlined by a featherweight grudge match between No. 4 ranked featherweight Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov. Also on the card will be the return of Al Iaquinta. He does battle with former lightweight title contender Diego Sanchez.

