Owen Roddy Admits Being Surprised That Mayweather Walked McGregor Down

Conor McGregor’s boxing coach Owen Roddy says he wasn’t prepared for Floyd Mayweather to walk his fighter down.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather competed in bout billed as the “Money Fight.” The action took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather won the bout via 10th round TKO.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Roddy talked about McGregor’s early success:

“I felt the game plan that we came up with and the strategy we had for the first four rounds was really good. Conor was doing well. It was a tight fight.”

Where things went wrong is when Mayweather walked McGregor down.

“Conor was landing shots that we worked and he was landing them often enough. In my opinion, when Mayweather switched it up and he kind of walked Conor down with the hands high and elbows in and just kept walking forward and let Conor throw shots at the arms – when we saw that we hadn’t prepared for it.”