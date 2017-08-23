Owen Roddy: Conor McGregor Proves People Wrong All The Time

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Owen Roddy
Image Credit: Getty Images

Conor McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy says his fighter keeps silencing the doubters.

McGregor will take on Floyd Mayweather this Saturday night (Aug. 26) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” is set to air live on Showtime pay-per-view. McGregor will step inside a boxing ring for the first time in his fighting career.

Roddy recently spoke to MMAFighting.com and he talked about fans who are hesitant to give McGregor a chance against Mayweather:

“People were on the fence about this, even in the MMA community, but when you see what he’s doing, the work rate and the effort that he puts in – it’s hard not to believe that he can do this. Even just speaking to him you can tell that this isn’t a payday. This about proving people wrong and proving that he can do what many people feel is impossible.”

He went on to say that McGregor always looks to reach heights that others can’t.

“The thing is, with Conor, he proves people wrong all the time. He always sets himself these targets of doing the impossible. Nobody gives him a chance and then they hear him speak and they see what he’s doing, then they become believers. It happens every camp.”

