Owen Roddy Believes ‘Messy’ Mayweather is no Match For McGregor

Conor McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy is certain that the cracks are showing on Floyd Mayweather ahead of his bout with “The Notorious”

And, if he is right, McGregor will walk away from the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26 a clear and convincing winner:

“He’s one of the best to ever do it, but it doesn’t matter what Floyd comes,” Roddy told MMAjunkie. “The Floyd from 10 years ago or the Floyd today, it doesn’t matter. Conor will still do the same thing to either one of them. Conor just brings too much to the table.

“Every fight camp Conor improves so much. We’re in a boxing camp now, but it’s the same old story. Day by day he improves so much, he becomes twice the competitor he was the day before. It’s always an enjoyable process to watch him and watch him develop.”

Roddy was clearly unimpressed with the 40-year-old’s recent open workouts and is confident that McGregor has everything he needs in order to pull off what would be the greatest shock in sporting history. From then on, the adventure will continue for the 29-year-old Dublin-native:

“For me, honestly, I thought it was a little bit messy,” Roddy said of Mayweather’s display. “He didn’t do much. He hit a bag a couple times and talked. He did a couple of pushups and talked. It wasn’t very structured or anything like that. It’s similar to what he’s done every other time. At the end of the day, we’ve already watched everything we need to watch on Floyd. We watched hundreds of hours of tape, and we’ve got what we needed.”

“The exciting thing is after Conor does what he does: What is the next adventure? I don’t know, is the answer,” Roddy said. “I don’t know what he’s going to do next. It could be mixed martial arts. It could be boxing. It could be anything. But it’ll be exciting and it’ll be more exciting than the last thing, most definitely.