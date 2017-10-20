Owen Roddy on Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson: ‘I’d Like to See it’

Conor McGregor’s striking coach is starting to see the appeal of a unification bout between his fighter and Tony Ferguson.

Earlier this month, Ferguson took on Kevin Lee inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The headlining bout of UFC 216 was contested for the interim UFC lightweight title. Ferguson won the bout via third-round submission to capture the gold.

After the bout, “El Cucuy” threw down the challenge to McGregor. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Ferguson said, “where you at McNuggets? You f*cking piece of sh*t.”

During a recent appearance on the “Talking Brawls” podcast, McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy admitted that he is intrigued by the match-up (via MMAFighting.com):

“It’s exciting. When the word goes out like that and people start talking about it, it’s usually not far off of the deal being done. It could be a good one. Ferguson is the interim champion and rightfully so. He had a good performance against Lee and he’s had a lot of good performances. I’d like to see it. People, including myself, were talking about the Diaz fight, but who knows that may come again. But if it’s Ferguson, that’s going to be a cracker as well. I still see the same outcome. I still see Conor — if they’re standing for any sort of extended period on the feet, it’ll be a quick one and that’s it.”