Owen Roddy Says Referee For McGregor-Mayweather Will be Irrelevant

Conor McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy isn’t worried about who the referee will be for his fighter’s bout against Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26.

Sometime today (Aug. 16), the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) will appoint the judges and a referee for the “super fight.” A ruling on whether or not to allow the use of eight-ounce gloves is also expected to be made.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Roddy said nothing the NAC announces today will change the outcome of McGregor vs. Mayweather:

“The referee is irrelevant. People think Conor’s going to be going in there throwing superman punches, spinning back fists and f**kin’ cartwheel punches – I don’t even know what they are! There are no issues. People are talking about the referee like it’s an issue and people are talking about the size of the gloves like it’s an issue. All of that stuff is irrelevant. At the end of the day, when they both get in there, people are going to see that all of this stuff makes no difference at all.”