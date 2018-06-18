Owen Roddy Talks Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor’s striking coach won’t deny Khabib Nurmagomedov could be next.

Nurmagomedov captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title back in April. He defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision to claim UFC gold for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career. Many have been calling for Nurmagomedov’s first title defense to be against McGregor.

Just two days before Nurmagomedov won lightweight gold, McGregor and his entourage stormed around a fighter bus holding red corner fighters. McGregor hurled a dolly at the bus, shattering one of its windows. This was in response to “The Eagle’s” confrontation with Artem Lobov earlier in the week.

MMANYTT recently spoke to Roddy, who said that Nurmagomedov might just get his chance to take on the “Notorious” one:

“I can’t confirm anything. It would be great to get Conor back. He’s training hard, he’s always training. He’s motivated and he wants to fight. It’s just that he needs to get a few things sorted out, then he can sit down and negotiate a good deal for his next fight. I think it will be another big spectacle — they always are. I’m excited, just like everybody else. “I don’t know, but I think he’s (Khabib) at the forefront. I always say, Conor wants the biggest fights he can possible have so I think at the moment, Khabib seems to be that guy.”

McGregor was arrested shortly after the UFC 223 media day incident. UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa filed a police report as he was cut open during the chaos and his bout with Anthony Pettis had to be pushed back. McGregor is working on a plea deal and is due back in court next month. If the former two-division champion can handle his legal issues quickly, it could open the door for a title bout later this year.

Do you believe we’ll get to see Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov this year?