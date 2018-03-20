Paddy Pimblett has a nice vacation planned for when UFC will be holding its first-ever event from Liverpool, England.

After UFC Liverpool was announced last week there has been a huge amount of discussion surrounding which fighters will be included on the card. The first name in the hat was Cage Warriors star Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, who has headlined at the Echo Arena twice, one of which being his title defence at Cage Warriors 82, but it now seems unlikely that Pimblett will be involved in UFC Liverpool.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, he spoke about the event and explained that he wouldn’t be in the country during the UFC event in Liverpool.

“I’m on holiday May 27th. I’m in Mexico,”

During the interview, Pimblett seemed uninterested in the concept of him competing at UFC Liverpool believing that the show has been made mainly for Darren Till.

“I’m not that arsed to be fair, about the UFC in Liverpool. I’ve headlined shows there twice and I just fought there the other week. It’s great for UK MMA and great for Liverpool, but the show is for Darren (Till). Darren can have his show, I’m good — I’ll have my own one in September.”

Attending a Paddy Pimblett fight in his home city of Liverpool has a different feeling that surrounds it. The entire city shows up to support him, and the atmosphere inside the Echo Arena is indescribable. It’s clear from Pimblett’s comments that he doesn’t like the idea of playing second fiddle to anyone in Liverpool, adding that it was nothing personal between himself and Darren Till.

“I wouldn’t play second fiddle to anyone, never mind Darren. I know Darren, he’s sound, but I wouldn’t play second fiddle to anyone.”

Pimblett continued: “Whenever we see each other we talk to each other. One of his coaches is the Thai coach in our gym. He’s a sound lad, I’ve talked to him a good few times, I’ll always support him and I hope he knocks out whoever he’s fighting.

“It’s his show. They’re going to Liverpool for Darren Till to be the main event, so leave his show to him. I’m not fighting on anyone’s undercard.”

UFC Liverpool promises to be a massive event for not only the city but for the UK. There are many amazing fighters that may have the opportunity to debut in the UFC, two of which come from the same gym as Paddy Pimblett, Next Generation MMA. Cage Warriors lightweight champion Chris Fishgold and Cage Warriors women’s flyweight champion Molly McCann are at the front of the queue waiting for their opportunity.

