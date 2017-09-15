Paige VanZant a ‘New Athlete’ at 125 Pounds

With weight cutting problems now a thing of the past, Paige VanZant is feeling happier than ever in the UFC

VanZant has been the subject of speculation in the past, owing to her future in the promotion. While problems with cutting weight have been well documented for the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, things now look clearer for the 23-year-old (via FloCombat):

“Some of my doctors were telling me I’m doing permanent damage to my body and they told me I needed to start picking a new career or I need to make some changes. I feel like it is even scarier for a girl. Obviously, I want to have kids, I want to have a family but I could ruin that by cutting weight. It’s definitely a scary situation to put yourself in. I’m just really happy. I told the UFC it’s time for me to go up and luckily we were doing as much as we could to find a match-up.”

VanZant will square off against Jessica Eye in her flyweight debut on October 7. It is clear that the former Team Alpha Male member is embracing the fresh start which has come with the jump in weight class:

“Jessica Eye was the only one available so we agreed to take the fight. They are opening up the flyweight division so it’s perfect timing. With The Ultimate Fighter airing right now, it’s immediately going to give me so many more opponents to fight at 125. I know for sure I’m going to feel so much better. The fact that I don’t have to cut the extra 10 pounds. My body will easily make 125 but getting anything lower than 125 just hurts me. I know I’m going to be more athletic than I’ve ever been. I’m going to be stronger than I’ve ever been. It’s just going to be whole new athlete. I’m the most athletic I’ve ever been at 125.”