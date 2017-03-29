Paige VanZant to Feature on Food Network Show ‘Chopped’

UFC’s strawweight Paige VanZant has a chance to show off her cooking skills as a contestant on Food Network’s “Chopped.”

VanZant will compete alongside former figure skater Dorothy Hamill, NFL linebacker LaMarr Woodley, and fencer Mariel Zagunis. The show will feature a 16 strong, celebrity tournament, with 5 episodes in total, according to MMAJunkie:

“The winner of the athlete-themed episode moves on to the grand finale where the winner receives $50,000 toward the charity of their choice. There’s no word yet on which charity VanZant is repping”.

Fans can tune in to watch the “athlete-themed episode” which will air this April 4 at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on the Food Network.

MMA fans may remember VanZant’s other TV appearance when she landed a second-place finish on “Dancing with the Stars.” prior to her last fight in the UFC last December, when she lost via submission against Michelle Waterson UFC on FOX 22.

No date or opponent has been announced for VanZant’s next fight.