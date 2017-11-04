Paige VanZant Claims She will Fight Winner of The Ultimate Fighter 26

It is not too often that a fighter reports early that they will be meeting the winner of The Ultimate Fighter.

But when that winner becomes a champion in the UFC, it makes more sense.

Paige VanZant stated on social media Saturday night that her next fight will come against the winner of TUF 26, which is working towards a conclusion in December to crown the first-ever UFC female flyweight champion.

My next fight is against the winner of the 125 division Ultimate Fighter. Don’t blink. — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) November 5, 2017

VanZant was forced out of an October contest with Jessica Eye due to an injury. The UFC has yet to officially announce anything regarding VanZant.

The 23-year-old VanZant is coming off a technical submission loss in late 2016 to Michelle Waterson.

Roxanne Modafferi, Emily Whitemire, Sijara Eubanks, DeAnna Bennett, Barb Honchak, Rachael Ostovich-Berdon, Montana Stewart and Niccol Montano remain alive on TUF and are in the quarterfinals.