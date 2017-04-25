Paige VanZant Eliminated Early on Chopped: Star Power Grand Finale

After becoming a Chopped champion a few episodes back on the celebrity themed Chopped: Star Power on Food Network, Paige VanZant has been submitted early. Or maybe that’s knocked out. Either way, she was sent packing after the first round of the Chopped: Star Power finale, which aired Tuesday night.

VanZant, who was playing for the charity Cancer Train, produced a lobster soup for the appetizer round of the show. While the judges complimented her flavors, they also noted that her lobster was undercooked, and that helped show her the door.

Chopped gives contestants twenty minutes to create an appetizer, then thirty minutes to create an entree followed by another thirty for a dessert, eliminating one competitor each round. The competitive cooking show has had thirty-four seasons on the Food Network, with a number of celebrity themed episodes and specials. VanZant went up against actress/model Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, actor Jonathan Sadowski, and chef Lazarus Lynch on the finale of the show.

VanZant isn’t the only fighter to grace the show with their presence: boxer Laila Ali has also competed on the show. As for the Star Power finale, Lazarus Lynch became the grand champion.

The good news is, VanZant has already won $50,000 for her charity in the previous episode.