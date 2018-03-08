Paige VanZant Healing Broken Arm, Wants to Fight in Six Months

Paige VanZant is out of action, but feels her return isn’t far off.

VanZant last competed against Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC St. Louis. She lost the bout via unanimous decision. VanZant broke her arm in the fight and has been sidelined as a result.

The Comeback

It isn’t all bad news, as “12 Gauge” told TMZ that she’ll be back in six months (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I have a plate and seven screws in there – it’s still broken. Three months until I’m back punching with my right hand. Six months – I know I’ll have a fight in six months, and that’s guaranteed. I’m working with the UFC. I’m keeping myself in amazing shape, so all it is is working on my right.”

She went on to say that while recovering, she has done her best to remain in top physical condition.

“I’m really excited to get back in there. I’m staying in good shape, and I’m going to be knocking people out. I feel like I’m still in that title contention spot in the 125 division. I know everybody calls me out, so we’ll just pick somebody from the list and take ’em out.”

