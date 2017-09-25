Paige VanZant Injured, Fight With Jessica Eye at UFC 216 Scrapped

Jessica Eye made a simple – yet telling – post on Twitter Monday morning that was eventually confirmed.

Eye’s UFC 216 flyweight fight with Paige VanZant is off, according to a report by MMA Fighting.

The two were set to meet October 7 from Las Vegas. With the lateness of the injury, no replacement will be found to keep Eye on the card.

UFC 216 features Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title, along with Demetrious Johnson defending his flyweight strap vs. Ray Borg.