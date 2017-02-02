UFC strawweight star Paige VanZant, currently seeking an opponent for her next bout, has found yet another endeavor outside the octagon. VanZant, who appeared with much success on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, has inked a book deal. The deal will see the release of her memoir under the Hachette Book Group.

Hachette Book Group has worked with a number of prominent authors, among them James Patterson, Stephanie Meyer, and J.K. Rowling.

Speaking to Fox Sports in December, VanZant said of the book, which has been in the works for a while, “It’s just my story about how I became a fighter and what path I had to take to get here.”

Meanwhile, VanZant has signaled via social media that she’s ready to get back to fighting. She was last seen suffering a submission loss to Michelle Waterson at UFC on Fox 22 in December. No timetable for her return has been announced.