Paige VanZant Provides Grim Update on Arm Injury

Paige VanZant will be out of competition much longer than originally anticipated. The former Dancing with the Stars participant provided an update on Instagram Tuesday on the progress of her injured arm, and it wasn’t a happy one:

“I unfortunately and sadly have to inform all of my fans who have been standing by my side that my arm surgery has failed. For whatever reason my bone still is totally broken in my arm and shows no sign of healing or progression. All that we can guess is that I went back to training too quickly and didn’t give my arm the proper time to heal without any motion.”

VanZant is not planning to sit around sulking about her tough break, but rather is already taking the appropriate steps to ensure she returns to UFC competition as soon as possible:

“This is the downfall of athletes, pushing through pain when they should not. I will be going in for another more serious surgery next month where they will take bone fragments from my hip to fill the break and put another bigger plate in. I will take the time off to heal this go around. I will be back to the UFC and I will fight many more fights in the future.”

VanZant’s arm injury was suffered at UFC Fight Night 124 during her bout against Jessica-Rose Clark, which saw Clark walk away with the unanimous decision victory. The full Instagram post can be read below:

Who would you like to see Paige face when she eventually returns to competition?