Paige VanZant Reveals Details of Upcoming Autobiography

UFC soon-to-be flyweight Paige VanZant may only be 23-years-old but she clearly has a lot to tell about her life so far

“Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life” details VanZant’s life from her childhood until she signed with the UFC and embarked on her fighting and celebrity career.

The former Team Alpha Male member promotes the book for “all those who got knocked down and came up swinging”. The autobiography will be released in April 2018. The official description of the book has been released by publisher Hatchet Book Group, which you can read below:

“Paige VanZant is a rising Mixed Martial Arts star in the UFC’s women’s strawweight division and holds a reputation for her ability to defeat obstacles and brutal fights in and out of the octagon. Long before she was a fighting champion and household name winning over fans on Dancing with the Stars with her beauty, strength, and infectiously bold personality, Paige struggled with her self-esteem.

On “Dancing with the Stars”, Paige won hearts when she opened up for the first time about being bullied but there is so much more that she hasn’t shared until now. The journey that brought Paige to the UFC is a stunning story of overcoming tragedy and finding the strength and skills to defend oneself in the face of evil. Within the pages of Rise is a girl who was so severely bullied in highschool she had garbage thrown on her, so tortured she had to move hometowns. She sought refuge but nothing worked until one day, feeling spiritually broken and emotionally shattered, she visited her dad at his gym, and everything changed: she decided to fight back. She became Paige VanZant, a bone-breaking, head-smashing competitor and world renowned fighter.

Rise is the moving and inspiring journey of a woman who is not only one of the toughest fighters in the world, but also a beloved symbol of strength.”