Paige VanZant Says Return to Portland Was Always on Her Mind

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Paige VanZant’s move back to Portland, Oregon was never in question.

VanZant had been training with Team Alpha Male, but Urijah Faber was supportive of “12 Gauge’s” decision to go back home. Many wondered what VanZant’s next move would be after being submitted by Michelle Waterson.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, VanZant said the move back to Portland was something she always wanted:

“I was just kind of planning it already. My whole family is from Portland, I just always had it on my mind that I wanted to be back around family, and it was just a perfect time for me to start over and train with a new camp and be around a huge support and finally have family in my life again.”

VanZant also praised Chael Sonnen with helping her find a place to train in her hometown.

“Me and Chael Sonnen have the same management team. I’ve been friends with Chael for a while. I knew he was in Portland and he had a really successful fight team out in Portland. I just called him and he really took me under his wing, he set me up with a great MMA gym, which is Gracie Barra with Fabiano, and he also set me up with an amazing conditioning program, Dave. Chael really took me under his wing and set me up with everything I needed.”