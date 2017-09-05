Paige VanZant Says She Was Killing Herself Cutting Down to Strawweight

Paige VanZant wasn’t too thrilled with her weight cuts in the 115-pound division.

VanZant competed in the strawweight division. Many women in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) called for a flyweight division. VanZant was relieved when a women’s 125-pound weight class was added.

On Oct. 7, “12 Gauge” will meet Jessica Eye inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be part of the UFC 216 card. Eye once competed in the flyweight division before entering the UFC.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” VanZant explained her struggles with making the strawweight limit:

“It’s a big cut for me. I’m a lot heavier than people realize. I was honestly killing myself for this sport. In my last I want to say two fights or three fights, I’ve passed out in my bathroom. This last one, I passed out and had the doctors almost not cleared me for the fight.”

She admitted that even her parents were worried.

“My parents have never seen me cut weight, but they watched this one and they told me if I ever did that again they were gonna disown me. They thought, I’m killing myself for this and it’s not worth it. It’s not worth hurting myself physically for a sport.”